Dagga found in a house in new Drommedaris, Mbekweni

On Thursday 10 August 2017, at about 13:45 members of Crime Intelligence and Paarl East Crime Prevention Unit received information from the community of a house that is selling dagga in the New Drommedaris area in Mbekweni.

Dagga weighing 93,89 kilograms with an estimated street value of about R22 000 was found at the premises and confiscated.

The suspect, a 40 year old man was arrested and appeared in the Paarl Magistrate Court on 11 August 2017, on a charge of dealing in dagga.

