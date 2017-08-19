Cape Town: 10 injured in train panic incident at Bellville station

At approximately 08h55 on Friday morning, 18 August 2017, Netcare 911 and other ambulances services responded to reports that several people had been injured following an incident at a train station in Bellville.

Reports from the scene alleged that the train partially derailed at the platform and that several people were injured in the scramble to exit the train. The incident and preceding events still need to be investigated.

Paramedics attended to ten injured commuters at the scene, most of whom had sustained relatively minor injuries.

Netcare 911 attended to and transported two females who had sustained lower leg injuries. The other eight patients were transported by the Provincial and other ambulance services to hospital for further assessment and care.

