The Cape of Storms, a name given to the Cape by the old sailors, has once again lived up to its name with the worst storm in thirty years that is currently raging in the Cape.

Stormy winds and heavy rain have, on the one hand, brought an end to the region’s devastating drought, but on the contrary, a lot of damage has been caused by the fact that trees have been uprooted, the roofs of houses have been blown away, and floods have occurred in different places.

Several roads were closed, and train traffic was disrupted between Wellington and Bellville, while electricity was also interrupted in some locations. The Huguenot Tunnel is closed for trucks.

Most schools in the province have been closed, and the Cape Town International Airport has announced that no flights have been canceled to and from the airport.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

