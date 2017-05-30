Burning tires in the Cape

The N2 between Macassar and the R300 was inaccessible to traffic on Monday morning after protesters blocked the roads with tires.

Delivery and the lack of electricity in the Khayelitsha area as reasons cited for the protest action.

The area has often been in the news because of protests, and it is the motorists who have to suffer the consequences when roads are inaccessible due to violent conduct.

The Cape is controlled by the DA, but little is known about their plans to solve the situation more satisfactorily than in ANC-controlled areas under the same actions.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News