ANC not so democratic

After the ANC lost a significant number of seats in the municipal elections in Beaufort West against the DA, they are now disputing the outcome and are demanding that another vote takes place again in the hope that they could then win and govern the city council.

The ANC filed a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in an attempt to invalidate the outcome of the election in Ward 7. They claim that there were irregularities and that the election was not free and fair and that it should, therefore, another vote should be held.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

