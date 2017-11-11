Abalone and equipment worth R3.5 million seized, Mfuleni

In the early hours of the morning of 11 November 2017, members from provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) acted on information about a alleged abalone processing facility at a house in Mfuleni.

Upon their arrival at the address in Pelican Walk Sunbird Park, they found abalone to the estimated street value is R3.5 million which includes the equipment that was used by the suspects.

Five suspects aged between 18 and 53 years were arrested and once charged they are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court.

