We Listen, but we don’t Hear

Some months ago a number of civilian houses were stormed and burned to the ground in Coligny. All over the social media, we saw the pictures and video clips of farmers trying to put out the fires that were started by a black mob convinced of the fact that two white farm managers were responsible for the death of a young black man.

There was one incident, however, which went by almost unnoticed, but which in essence was the summary of the situation of the white man in South Africa. In the midst of the chaos a white woman stood by her front gate and asked a journalist : “Do I have reason to be concerned?”

And this is the core of the problem: White South Africans still not willing to understand and accept that we are dealing with a major crisis here. Gordon Fox used an excellent analogy this morning. He said: “White people in this country are like the man who feels unwell. He knows that something is very wrong, he is concerned that he might have cancer or a heart condition. But he refuses to go to the doctor because he is afraid that the doctor might confirm his suspicion. So he merely carries on until it is too late.”

We cannot ignore that we have a problem here. In the video clip, taken at a meeting some months ago, it is plain to hear and understand what propaganda and incitement to racial hatred and violence against the white majority are voiced from public platforms and applauded by an angry mob.

And still we have white people who say: “But my domestic servant and my farm worker will never…” “Best ignore it, they are merely stupid k…rs!” And worst of all: “Do I have to be concerned?”

Do you?

This is why Front National is very clear on the issue: We have already accepted and admitted that we are dealing with a ticking time bomb here. We cannot wait for the thing to explode before we admit that our habit of ignoring the warning signs caused a disaster. We need to make a plan on how to avoid it and how to deal with it, and unless the white man in this country now decides to unite and give us the mandate to try and do something about it, we are powerless and can merely sit back and listen while that ticking sounds goes on…and on…

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

