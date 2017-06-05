Volksraad ‘tried everything’

The deputy vice president of the BAV, Mr. Steyn van Ronge said at a public meeting at Paardekraal this weekend that the Boer-Afrikaner Volksraad (BAV) came to the conclusion that they met the mandate given to them.

Mr. Van Ronge has given a full report of the BAV’s activities since its establishment on 10 October 2011, after the nine members were elected in a public election by the VVK on 25 September 2011.

Among the major list of activities of the BAV, is the establishment of a complete self-determination requirement. Repeated requests and even legal action to talk to the South African government about the claim. Complaints to the Human Rights Commission against the SA government. A conversation between the BAV and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa on Afrikaner self-determination and attempts to follow that discussion. A search for international mediation before May 31, 2017, after a vigorous memorandum, was drafted by the BAV’s legal representative, Mr. Paul Kruger.

Meanwhile, various talks, inland and abroad, have taken place with potential allies.

Mr. Van Ronge concluded that the people should never stop fighting for their children’s inheritance.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

