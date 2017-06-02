Unemployment rises further in South Africa

Unemployment in South Africa rose to 27.7% in the first quarter of 2017. This is the highest since September 2003.

If the number of non-job seekers is added, it would mean that almost 36% of the population, or 9.3 million, are unemployed in the country.

The agricultural sector has lost nearly 44 000 workers during the period while the trade sector accounted for 15 000 jobs lost.

South African labor legislation, which is highly prescriptive and employer unfriendly, is the main reason for the loss of employment. Trade unions who call for unreasonable salary entitlements are also a big reason that companies reduce their labor force as far as possible.

Retrenchments are expected to increase in the run-up to the national minimum wage that will be instituted next year.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

