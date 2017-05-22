Understanding social engineering and the ANC, DA, and Others

The freedom of any country is determined by the amount of social engineering meted out by the government. It is where government actions are implemented in “ruling and undermining the freedoms of the citizenry” as opposed to serving the people electing representatives.

One of the weaknesses of separate development (Apartheid) was not the policy itself, but the social engineering needed to put the policy in place – people being uprooted and moved by force and not by persuasion: it was fatal in the eyes of the United Nations and its member states. The establishment of industrial nodes in the homelands was a positive and effective way, but as soon as it could not stem the flow to the cities, separate development was always doomed. Dr. HF Verwoerd is on record that he wanted a natural migration and natural separate development, but unfortunately, some of his followers did not grasp the difference between “Grand Apartheid” and “petty Apartheid.” The old NP also had the drawback that they as custodians had to make the choices for people from other ethnic groups (something we will NEVER do again).

What is the South African ANC-government like where social engineering is concerned? Unfortunately, and that is something the liberal and socialist cannot understand, the ANC today is manipulating the population on a much bigger scale than the Apartheid government could ever imagine:

• State funds are used to create the “upper-middle-class black” by manipulation of tenders, BEE, and quotas. The wealthy black elite in South Africa – people like the Mandelas, Ramaphosas, Matsepe’s, Kunene’s, Zumas, Guptas, and Sexwales are not “rich” – they are “super-rich”!

• Certain ethnic groups, especially the Afrikaner/Boer and the colored, are being manipulated. Work reservation, affirmative action, black enrichment, and quotas have impacted on education, opportunities, and self-development. Be honest: is there any way for a six-year-old white boy to become the Commissioner of Police in South Africa? That is social engineering – when you reach a threshold, and you cannot go any further because of state intervention. Social engineering means that you have to pay your way through university while other ethnic groups get the bursaries. Social engineering means that you have to forfeit your place in a sports team so that somebody from another ethnic group can take your place.

• Social engineering means that your language is under threat – your Afrikaans school or university “must open its doors” to other languages, yet you will never hear of an English/Zulu school being forced to open its doors and accommodate Xhosa. It means that even if more people understand and speak your language than English (52% tot 46%) you have to sacrifice everything.

• Social engineering means that you pay out social grants to 12 million people simply to keep them happy and to secure their votes; even if taxpayers are only half that figure. Social engineering is when you take the farmland where one farmer and six workers could make a living, and you distribute it to 300 families who keep on living in squalor because the farm cannot provide an income to them all – but they are happy because they have land and they will vote for you.

• Social engineering is when you let a railway system go down the drain to keep taxi owners happy – because they will vote for you.

Any political system where the state enforces “unnatural” laws such as land distribution, affirmative action, quotas, BEE, welfare, education (where marks are manipulated according to race), admission to universities, different municipal tariffs according to race, or different sets of laws or responses from the police – is an oppressive system.

We live in an oppressive political system tailor-made for manipulation because of a multicultural political system where there is no direct representation in government, but only a typical communist and socialist type of system where the over-riding sentiment is loyalty to a political party. I always find it amusing that the liberal white, by his or her vote to the DA, cannot grasp that they are actually the “useful idiots” keeping a system going they are despising.

A top-heavy government service where talks of nationalizing private businesses, farms and mines and news dominated by parastatals reek of socialism. You cannot correct that through a political party in Parliament for you are part and parcel of the system. The only solution is to change the system where real freedom and the free market system can flourish; where every citizen can reach his or her full potential with as little interference as possible.

Front National will take part in the national elections in 2019 for one simple reason only: to change the system under which people of European descent operate (self-determination and independence) according to the jus cogens rule of the United Nations and international law. Hopefully, things will not change so fast that we still have two years left to put the pressure on the abortion of De Klerk’s and Mandela’s system. At this stage, FN is growing by leaps and bounds as people realize they had been hoodwinked by the so-called New South Africa. Already we are sure that we have more officially enrolled white members than any other party in South Africa. FN showed our mettle with the Spur incident, reaching 25% of white households – it was a watershed moment for whites, saying “Enough is REALLY enough. We are sick and tired of being second-class citizens”.

Read the original article by Hannes Engelbrecht on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

