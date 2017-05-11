TV license for computer, mobile and tablet users

The SABC’s finances are exhausted due to years of mismanagement and additional court cases, and the ANC said “His Master’s Voice” is urgently seeking money.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s decision to use radio and television stations for between 80 and 90 percent of local artists has led to a reduction in listeners and viewers, which again resulted in a decrease in advertising revenues.

It is also acknowledged that fewer people renew their licenses because they are dissatisfied with the content and liberal ANC propaganda.

Now the SABC is looking at other ways of raising funds, and the public will be targeted.

SABC chief executive officer James Aguma has reported to parliament that the broadcaster is now looking to charge license fees to users of computer, mobile, and tablets. The reason given is that there more users who access TV signals and watch television content on computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

