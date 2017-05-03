Tutu granddaughter also racist

A granddaughter of Desmond Tutu, Nyaniso Burris, also used social media to express her hatred against white people. However, after the storm erupted over the post, she claimed she did not hate white people, but only used a quote from a television series.

She wrote on her Facebook page: “Dear white people, you made me hate myself as a kid so now I hate you, and that’s my secret shame.”

A police captain, who cited an old proverb, has been kicked out of police because of racism, and further action around Burris is being monitored with interest.

Although she says she does not hate white people, she has given a very bitter account of how she as a black child was never the “pretty doll” like whites, and that she was taught to be ashamed of her black skin.

Her grandfather Tutu was the chairman of the so-called Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and years after his “reconciliation commission” he claimed that the damage caused by apartheid was impossible to escape and therefore proposed “wealth tax” for whites.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News