Treasury captured by Gigaba?

Officials in the Treasury accused the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, of hijacking the treasury by running a parallel administration.

This he did by appointing about 20 confidants in his office.

In this public attack on Gigaba, it is claimed that he decided to delay a forensic investigation into Eskom contracts with Tegata. The allegation also states that he has brought in more than 20 “new” staff members to manage his parallel administration. He ignores DGs and senior executives, ignoring them and does not consult them on important decisions. Documents that must first go to Dondo Mokojane are sent to Saki Mofokeng, Legal Adviser Kholeka Gcaleka and his political adviser, Msomi, for their input.

Gigaba is accused of having started a “cleaning process” with staff who can have connections with Pravin Gordhan.

The R3 billion lifeline to SAA was taken by himself without consultation with senior management.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

