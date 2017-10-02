Treasury captured by Gigaba?

Die Vryburger

0
Malusi Gigaba - Image - Die Vryburger

Officials in the Treasury accused the finance minister, Malusi Gigaba, of hijacking the treasury by running a parallel administration.

This he did by appointing about 20 confidants in his office.

In this public attack on Gigaba, it is claimed that he decided to delay a forensic investigation into Eskom contracts with Tegata. The allegation also states that he has brought in more than 20 “new” staff members to manage his parallel administration. He ignores DGs and senior executives, ignoring them and does not consult them on important decisions. Documents that must first go to Dondo Mokojane are sent to Saki Mofokeng, Legal Adviser Kholeka Gcaleka and his political adviser, Msomi, for their input.

Gigaba is accused of having started a “cleaning process” with staff who can have connections with Pravin Gordhan.

The R3 billion lifeline to SAA was taken by himself without consultation with senior management.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Child rape, attempted robbery of ambulance crew, B... Through disruptive operations which have been executed during the weekend from Friday afternoon 29 September 2017, until Sunday morning 1 October 2017...
Several people injured during ANC violent meeting Police had to intervene when ANC members and delegates flew into each other at the Eastern Cape election conference in East London. Several people ...
Eleven killed in the Marikana squatter camp on the... Eleven people were killed in the Marikana informal squatter camp on the Cape Flats on Friday. This area falls under the Nyanga police station and i...
Medical fund tariff contributions increase Medical funds announced their new rate adjustments for 2018. Discovery members' contributions increase by 7.9%, Bonitas with 8.7%, Momentum with 8....