Transnet pensioners protest

Hundreds of distraught Transnet pensioners gathered at Church Square in Pretoria on Wednesday morning to find out more about their case against Transnet and to hear what parliament is doing to improve their precarious financial situation.

Adv. Anton Alberts, FF Plus chairman and parliamentary spokesman on transport, addressed the people and said it was clear that neither Transnet nor the government had any sympathy with pensioners, despite signs of a settlement agreement.

He said a further shock was the Gupta connection in the looting of pensioners’ funds.

“Given these new facts and pensioners getting older, there is enough reason to resolve the matter urgently. Protest action has to be expanded, and pressure has to be applied until Transnet meets the demands of the elderly.”

“All they ask is to get their fair share. Pensioners will no longer be faceless and powerless and will organize to become a large and loud voice. This battle has just begun,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

