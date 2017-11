A Durban pharmacist has filed complaints of intimidation and extortion against the medical scheme group Discovery.

The pharmacy, Previsga Harripershad, claims that Discovery officials attempted to suspend more than R1m a year by accusing her of filing false claims in the scheme.

Discovery reported in a statement that Harripershad was investigated for alleged fraud with medical claims.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News