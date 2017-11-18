Three universities can lose their accreditation to offer legal degrees

The Higher Education Council Report (HEC) sent shock waves through tertiary institutions.

Three of the country’s universities can lose their accreditation to offer legal degrees while a fourth’s accreditation has already been withdrawn.

The HEC’s investigation into the LLB degree has led to the University of Limpopo, the University of Zululand and the University of Cape Town being informed that their accreditation will be withdrawn.

The institutions were given time until May 2018 to respond to the recommendation.

The Walter Sisulu University’s accreditation has already been withdrawn. Students blame university management for the loss of accreditation, and are now worried that they will not get jobs if they do not have this university qualification.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

