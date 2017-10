The Hawks clipped one of their members’ wings after he spent more than R430 000 of confiscated money.

Eastern Transvaal’s anti-corruption commander, Richard Nkwanyana, surrendered himself to the Hawks after revealing that he had spent confiscated money.

A further R43 000 was also “missing” while he was in charge of the business.

Obviously the terms corrupt and anti-corrupt are confused.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News