The days of crime at airports are over: Fikele Mbalula

According to the minister of police, Fikele Mbalula, the days of crime at airports are over after six suspects were arrested this weekend.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery of foreign diplomats who arrived in the country, who were pursued from the OR Tambo International airport.

A few weeks ago the robbery was in the international media main news when a group of Dutch tourists was robbed outside the airport, and they immediately suspended their visit to the country and returned to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi ambassador is very unhappy after an Iraqi delegation was robbed by criminals when they were pursued from the OR Tambo International Airport.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

