Tension between Maimane and Zille on direction of DA

Mmusi Maimane is apparently trying to oppose any possibility of Helen Zille being re-elected to the party’s provincial leadership.

Zille was allegedly approached by top Western Cape DA members to remain available again for the province’s leadership.

Maimane started the process in which Zille was charged with her pro-colonial statements.

Apparently, there is tremendous tension between Maimane and Zille about the direction in which Maimane is taking the DA.

However, Zille indicated that she was not interested in a position in the Western Cape DA’s management.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

