Taxpayers pay R500 000 for Gigaba’s wife

Malusi and Norma Gigaba - Image - Die Vryburger

The state, in other words, the taxpayer has coughed up more than R500 000 for overseas trips for the Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife, Norma.

His office justifies the expenses as the minister has a hectic schedule, and his wife must accompany him.

Gigaba also sees nothing wrong with the expenses as it is in line with the guidelines of the Ministerial Handbook.

Economists, however, believe that Gigaba must cut government spending, and allow himself to understand his wife’s single ticket costs more than R100 000, while she still gets a daily allowance of R13 000. The Ministerial Handbook has to be reviewed urgently to set the example of excessive government overspending.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

