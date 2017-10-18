Taxpayer complaints increase

The Tax Ombudsman reported that there was a drastic increase in complaints by taxpayers.

An increase of almost 62% has been recorded over the past year, which means that more than 3 400 complaints were filed against SARS.

The biggest problem is the repayment of tax credits as well as the incorrect allocation of payments by SARS.

Businessmen and farmers also complain about the failure to repay VAT and the fact that as soon as SARS has to refund a significant amount, they apply delay tactics by conducting an audit.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

