Suspended attorney appointed as acting judge

An attorney who was struck off the roll in 2004 due to dishonesty, is now sitting on the bench as an acting judge where it is expected that he will give honest judgments.

Gibson Oupa Ngobeni is currently acting as a judge after LegalWise’s firm asked at that time that he be removed because he did not comply with proper ethical conduct after filing false compensation claims with them. The Pretoria High Court ordered that his name to be struck off the roll, but it was suspended for three years.

During a previous internal disciplinary hearing, Ngobeni acknowledged the charges against him.

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo said he was aware of the case against Ngobeni, and that the suspension period was over, and Ngobeni has since had a clean record and was therefore appointed.

Regslui said, however, that it is a precedent that has been created, as judges are still expected to have an impeccable record, which is not the case with Ngobeni.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

