Supply of eggs to be impacted by bird flu

The latest bird flu, led to the elimination of so many laying hens, that a shortage of eggs is anticipated, which will raise the price for consumers.

The worst affected province is the Western Cape, where most of the laying hens exist. This region produces about 30% of the country’s eggs.

The bird flu will likely have an impact on chickens, which may mean that traditionally cheaper chicken meat can also skyrocket.

Also, it may lead to imports of poor-quality chickens from especially South America being increased.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

