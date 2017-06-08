Subsidised tire recycling program bankrupt

The recycling of tires, which imposed a levy placed on tire prices, is in another mess and the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Edna Molewa, applied to the Western Cape High Court to have Redisa (Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of SA) liquidated.

Funds raised by the levy is apparently lost “between” the tires.

OUTA’s spokeswoman Julius Kleynhans reported that complaints were made five years ago against the industry, which is only seen as a wealthy scheme for some individuals.

Carte Blanche, the investigative TV program, has already asked questions in 2016 about the feasibility of the recycling program. Meanwhile, motorists have raised millions of rands for the levy.

It is now expected that the minister will immediately cancel the charge so that tires can become cheaper again.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

