Strategic fuel sales may be illegal

An investigation has been launched after the sale of strategic fuel in 2016 without the necessary approval being obtained.

The minister of energy, Mamailoko Kubayi, made this announcement, and her version contradicts the statement by the former Minister, Tina-Joemat Petterson, who said that the sale of oil reserves was only a rotation of inventory.

Observers point out that skeletons often come out of the closet if a minister is replaced, and it is expected that further irregularities can be exposed over time.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

