Stop fighting for a better past

When political correctness is used to create a better past, no better future will be created, because people will be deceived. There is much to learn from the past, even from colonialism, but it must be built on its positive contribution to creating a better future.

Dr. Pieter Groenewald, the leader of FF Plus, said it does not help to fight for a better past in South Africa. “We must fight for a better future. Part of that future creation is to learn from history and not to repeat the mistakes of the past, to build on the positive and what can be learned from the past.”

He said that if there is one nation in South Africa who suffered heavily under colonialism, it is precisely the Afrikaner whose land was destroyed and demolished and of whom tens of thousands of women and children died in concentration camps.

“In spite of this delusion and cruelty to the Afrikaner people and the people of South Africa, it cannot be denied that certain aspects of colonialism have benefited the country and its people.”

Dr. Groenewald said the DA’s version that Helen Zille has been suspended for her statements about colonialism is an example of political correctness that prevails over the truth. He is convinced that her statements about colonialism may only be used as a smoke screen to suspend her. “It appears from the statement of DA leader Mmusi Maimane that he decided to act against Zille based on the fact that they have “different views “about what the DA wants to achieve by 2019,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

