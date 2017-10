The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee have already spent R2,9 million in investigations into three senior executives actions.

Chief Executive Officer Tubby Reddy was suspended with full payment in July, while chief financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and senior manager Jean Kelly are also being investigated.

Observers say it sounds like a hijacking that occurred here.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

