Sport in South Africa again under threat with quotas

South African sport and their supportive audience are being threatened again with transformation.

Thulas Nxesi, the new minister of sports and recreation, said South Africa can host the 2023 World Cup rugby tournament, provided “adequate transformation targets” have been achieved.

Athletes regard it as nothing but threatening.

This attitude follows the minister’s predecessor who decided last year that rugby, cricket, netball, and athletics may not host events unless they achieve specific transformation targets.

Instead of taking action, it appears that the South African Rugby Union (Saru) is prepared to comply with all the racist demands of government to submit a bid to host the World Cup tournament in 2023.

Meanwhile, Saru’s sports quotas seem to be making a turning point in court, and they announced with full confidence that they would defend their quotas in court.

It is expected that rugby fans will also vote with their feet and leave stadiums out of protest against quotas at the expense of the skill.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

