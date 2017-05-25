South Africa’s economy apparently also affects the Lewis Group

The slow growth in the economy and the downgrading of South Africa’s economy to junk status is apparently affecting the Lewis Group.

The chairman of their board, a counselor, and the chief financial officer have decided to jump ship.

The group experienced a 36% drop in earnings in their shares, and this is stated as reasons for the resignations.

The weak economy, the reduced purchasing power of customers, unemployment, and drought are further factors that have affected the group’s income.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

