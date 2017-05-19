South African Council of Churches investigates ‘state capture’

In a statement, the SACC reported that in their investigation into the state capture, there were possible ways that suggest state assets “disappeared” in a systematic way to other sources, but disguised in a chaotic process.

Political leaders in Africa are known for “investing” somewhere abroad for their nephews to ensure that the years after their rule have come to an end.

The report released by the SACC is not flattering toward Jacob Zuma, and apparently, they are continuing with the investigation.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News