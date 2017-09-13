South Africa: Public Protector’s true colors show

In a statement from the Reserve Bank, the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, is accused of conspiring with the presidency and the State Security Agency (SSA) to attack the Reserve Bank and undermine its authority. Two weeks before announcing her final report, she had a meeting with the presidency’s legal advisor where the actions were discussed to change the Constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank.

It was also revealed at the meeting held with the SSA. The presumption that the PP was a political appointment of President Zuma is confirmed by this report.

For some time now, there has been a demand for her to resign as she is not competent to hold the position.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News