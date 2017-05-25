South Africa government salary account rises excessively

Although it is the duty of the state to create jobs, it is the wrong approach to use the public service for the creation of employment.

Dr. Corné Mulder, chief whip of FF +, made this statement during the budget debate of the department of public service and administration.

He pointed out that the state’s salary account stood at only 5% of its total expenditure in 1994. It has now increased to more than 40%, which is entirely disproportionate, according to Dr. Corne.

“The FF Plus’s view is that the private sector needs to help create jobs and grow the economy. Yet it does not happen. Work cannot be set up by increasing the public service. This is a profoundly unhealthy situation.”

He also referred to the finding of the treasury and that there are 14 000 civil servants who serve as directors of companies that have contracts with the state. “It cannot be allowed for a state official to do business with the state. A public servant has to earn a fair salary, and he must serve the public and the country. They cannot abuse their position to get contracts from the state.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News