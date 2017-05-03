South Africa: Finance minister’s revolutionary adviser charged

The controversial revolutionary advisor of the finance minister has been charged with hate speech, intimidation and incitement to violence with the Human Rights Commission (HRC).

Prof Chris Malikane, adviser of Malusi Gigabe, the new finance minister, spoke at a meeting of the Blacks in Dialogue group in Johannesburg this weekend of an “armed rebellion” against the minority in South Africa, a realistic option/action plan to achieve their goal. He said that a two-thirds majority in parliament would be preferable to war for radical economic transformation, but that a decision to take up arms still needs to be discussed.

The complaint against Malikane was laid by Adv. Alberts on behalf of FF Plus. Adv. Alberts said these statements are entirely unacceptable and especially in the context of the current political climate in South Africa that has already been agitated in racial areas because of the pronouncements and actions of President Jacob Zuma and therefore cannot be tolerated.

“Such statements are nothing but hate speech and the intimidation of minorities. It is aimed at every person who differs from the ANC regarding government’s plans to bring about radical economic transformation through a change to the Constitution.”

“The ANC must say whether they agree with Malikane’s statements as it is well known that he acts as Gigaba’s adviser,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

