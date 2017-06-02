South Africa education ineffective

The Gauteng Director General of Basic Education said, during a brainstorming or “lekgotla” that the South African education system fares very weak when it comes to efficiency and quality.

High repetition rates, high failure rates, and high drop-out rates place the system into chaos.

South Africa’s outlook rate is 15% against Africa’s 5% and the world’s 1%.

Educational experts say that is what the ANC does to a system over 14 years and then the minister is paid a salary to see it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

