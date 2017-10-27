Software giant acknowledges Gupta ‘payments’

The software giant SAP is currently working with US law enforcement officers on their “mismanagement of transactions” with Gupta controlled entities.

SAP also announced that they were engaged in a disciplinary action against three officials in the firm and acknowledged that more than R100 million payments were made to secure transactions.

It is especially Transnet and Eskom who are involved in the complicities. It is expected that officials in Eskom and Transnet will also be exposed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

