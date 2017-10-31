Smaller but more expensive

The consumer is once again fleeced with the format in which certain commodities are presented.

Cooldrink distributors have already done away with their cans of 340ml capacity and replaced them with 330ml containers. Now the 500ml container replaces a 400ml plastic container.

The apology that is argued is that consumers’ sugar content is reduced.

However, the price remains the same.

Sugar packing has already been reduced from 2.5kg to 2kg, and beer drinkers also had to see that their beer is now packed in 330ml and 660ml containers.

Even certain food companies reduced their bags from 50 kg to 40 kg.

In almost all cases content is reduced, but the price is often not adjusted accordingly.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News