Sheriff seizes more furniture from health department

The Department of Health has once again come under the pursuit of the sheriff.

It is because of outstanding debts owing to firms that were not mentioned at this stage.

The department apparently owes not less than 1 576 firms a total amount of more than R3,7 billion!

In August this year, the sheriff seized more than 400 computers, 50 printers, chairs, desks, refrigerators and other furniture from the department.

It appears that the department’s finances are terminally ill.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

