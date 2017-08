The AA warned that a sharp rise in the price of fuel is possible for motorists as early as September.

The main reason for this is the weakening of the rand, especially after the motion of no confidence against Jacob Zuma failed, and an increase in oil prices.

Petrol can rise up to 63 cents per liter and diesel by 57 cents.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

