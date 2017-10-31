Sharp increase in fuel prices in December

After raising fuel on November 1, 2017, consumers are warned by the AA that a significant increase in fuel prices is on the cards for December.

The rand fell sharply against Gigaba’s widely criticized medium-term budget, and the effect will only be felt later on with fuel imports, according to the AA.

Meanwhile, there is also a slight increase in oil prices.

Consumers are once again the victim of government’s incompetence.

