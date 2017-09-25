Setback for Zuma and his ‘ex’

ANC president Jacob Zuma tried his best to prevent the dissolution of the Natal ANC provincial executive committee, but at a special National Executive Committee meeting, it was decided not to support the appeal against the dissolution of the provincial committee.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that the committee should dissolve due to irregularities with the election of the members.

This is a setback for Zuma and his ex-wife in their attempt to elect her as president of the ANC in December as Zuma supporters are now banned from the provincial committee.

Meanwhile, the SABC is in trouble over their reference to Dlamini-Zuma as “Mini-Zuma” and as an ex-wife because it is sexist. However, she was one of his nine women, so she was certainly an ex-wife of Zuma, and the SABC’s report was not incorrect.

Nevertheless, the SABC has in the meanwhile offered an apology.

