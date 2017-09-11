Semi-state institutions have been captured – Ramaphosa

At a meeting in Kimberley, Cyril Ramaphosa said that all semi-state institutions were hijacked by a particular “family” that has allowed to sow havoc within Eskom, Prasa, Transnet, SABC, and SAA.

This eruption comes in the midst of his campaign to take over as president of the ANC. He said the money stolen should be repaid for the benefit of the country’s economy.

Political observers, however, wonder how all these things took place without his knowledge while acting as deputy president.

Statements such as these, which point directly to Jacob Zuma, can cost Ramaphosa, as it has already been speculated that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may become deputy president when she becomes a parliamentarian later this week.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News