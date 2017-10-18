Security of the state in the hands of unknown

The new minister of state security is Bongani Bongo from the Eastern Transvaal where he worked as a lawyer in the Human Posts Department. However, he is entirely unknown in political circles and is a backbencher in parliament.

He is considered a confidant of Premier David Mabuza and is part of Dlamini-Zuma’s Eastern Transvaal campaign team.

He also actively interceded for the beleaguered Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into whether or not she is suitable to act as PP.

Analysts believe he will have to ensure that his boss’s affairs are in order and to avert any aggressive actions.

