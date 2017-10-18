Security of the state in the hands of unknown

Die Vryburger

0
Bongani Bongo - Image - Die Vryburger

The new minister of state security is Bongani Bongo from the Eastern Transvaal where he worked as a lawyer in the Human Posts Department. However, he is entirely unknown in political circles and is a backbencher in parliament.

He is considered a confidant of Premier David Mabuza and is part of Dlamini-Zuma’s Eastern Transvaal campaign team.

He also actively interceded for the beleaguered Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into whether or not she is suitable to act as PP.

Analysts believe he will have to ensure that his boss’s affairs are in order and to avert any aggressive actions.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Questions about Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle The country's ruler once again reshuffled his cabinet. The latest cabinet reshuffle means that Blade Nzimande of the SACP was kicked out, while But...
Cape desalination process does not flow smoothly Cape Town will have their first desalination plant ready before dams dry up in the city. Said Xanthea Limberg of the city's mayoral committee regar...
Dark period for South Africa Cyril Ramphosa, the country's deputy president, described the state of South Africa as a dark period of democracy. According to him, the state the ...
District municipalities superfluous Large district municipalities are superfluous, and because of factors such as weak ANC councilors, it does not provide the necessary service to commun...