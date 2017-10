The Chubb security company’s security guards started a 48-hour strike. The strike is about standby allowances of R1 000 per month as well as an early salary increase date of 1 September instead of 1 January.

Unions are demanding an agency commission where more than 50% of the workers belong to the union.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

