School tablets found in India and Pakistan

It appears that someone in the Gauteng Department of Education has seen an excellent export opportunity, but it is not certain whether the money is channeled back into the department.

Tablets intended to be distributed to pupils in schools were smuggled out of the country to India and Pakistan, while more tablets were also found in other provinces.

The department discovered that a substantial amount of tablets simply disappeared, and hired an international investigation agency to locate the missing tablets.

Meanwhile, the MEC for Gauteng Education, Panyaza Lesufi, gave another reason why scholars were not issued with tablets as planned. He speaks of “social aspects,” and that grade 11 learners are “not ready” to receive tablets. Apparently, pupils are robbed of their tablets, and students use the tablets for games or download movies instead of using for school work.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

