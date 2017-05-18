SASSA money for Dlamini’s children

The controversial social development Minister, Bathabile Dlamini, allegedly misused monies from SASSA to pay for her children’s protection fees.

The amount is almost R1 million.

The SAPS has a special protection unit for ministers and their families, so Dlamini is not required to appoint a private security company and use taxpayers’ money unless she naturally has no confidence in her own government’s police more, like many other citizens.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

