The parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, SCOPA, called the audit firm KPMG to explain why the state would continue to use any further services of KPMG.

Scopa questioned KPMG’s integrity while Tom Moyane of SARS is considering legal action against KPMG.

KPMG has withdrawn a controversial report about an alleged secret unit in the Revenue Service, which led Moyane to say KPMG’s behavior is unethical and has damaged the reputation of Revenue Service’s.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

