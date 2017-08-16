SARS feeds Guptas and ANC

A Parliamentary Question from the FF Plus regarding complaints received from the taxpayer (SARS) since the tax ombudsman came into existence indicates that everything is not well in SARS and that this service can become less and less trusted in dispute with Taxpayers themselves.

Adv. Anton Alberts, the FF Plus parliamentary spokesman for finance, asked the finance minister how many complaints regarding SARS were submitted to the Ombudsman since his appointment in October 2013.

The answer shows that there is a significant increase in complaints. In the 2013/14 financial year, 156 complaints were filed in 2014/15 – 1 270, in 2015/16 – 2 133, and in 2016/17 – 3 188.

Adv. Alberts said the increase in disputes handled by the tax ombudsman is multiplying and indicates a growing trend of distrust in SARS.

“The mistrust will only grow as taxpayers realize that SARS has become the system through which the Guptas and ANC are fed at the expense of South Africa and its people,” said Adv. Alberts.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News