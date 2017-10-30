SARS boss makes 180 degree turn

Tom Moyane, the fifth SARS commissioner since 1994, was pushed into a corner through the auditor-general’s report.

SARS may receive a qualified audit report for the first time in history and because of Moyane’s generous distribution of R3 million bonuses to its top management.

Moyane admitted that he was wrong in the process, and therefore this money spent can be classified as irregular expenditure, which means that Moyane committed an act of financial misconduct. Guilty can mean suspension and dismissal.

Such a step will put the economy under even more pressure with rating agencies.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News