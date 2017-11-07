SARS and Makwakwa report

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) must defend their decision not to disclose a report of disciplinary action against Jonas Makwakwa, according to parliament’s standing committee.

SARS acquitted Makwakwa from all charges delivered against him after Hogan Lowells legal firm revealed more than R1.3’s unusual and suspicious transactions in Makwakwa’s bank account and his partner, Kelly Anne Elskie. Elskie is a SARS employee.

The standing committee is seeking the disciplinary report to be considered in the light of the R50 billion shortage of income by SARS.

