SANDF unable to protect bases against theft and ‘looting’

There are so many thieves in the army, air force, and navy that FF Plus is already talking about all the plunder.

The party’s leader, Dr. Pieter Groenewald said the robbery of SA National Defense (SANDF) assets, including weapons and ammunition, while there is almost no successful prosecution, is shocking and indicates a decay in the command structure in the SANDF.

In answer to a written parliamentary question from Dr. Groenewald to the Defense and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, revealed that in 2016 there were a total of 417 incidents of theft (272) and burglary (145) at the various military units.

So far, there were only 14 cases of successful prosecution. Of these, eleven were for theft and three for burglary. No person has been successfully prosecuted for theft of weapons.

A wide variety of items have been stolen, but particularly worrying is the great appearance of theft of weapons and ammunition during this period. A follow-up question will be directed to the minister on the amount and type of weapons that have been stolen.

The theft of computer equipment also occurs, but literally, everything is stripped on which thieves can lay their hands; from food, batteries, petrol, beverages, cash, bicycles, garden equipment to camping equipment, clothing, auto parts, uniforms, and documents.

Dr. Groenewald said these figures make it clear that there is no longer proper management in the SANDF. He said this is the direct outcome of an affirmative action that led to poor training and a lack of discipline.

“It is striking that even the military police have stolen weapons, computer equipment, and cash while they are the ones that need to protect the property of SANDF.”

“If the SANDF is not even able to protect its own bases against theft and robbery, it can be rightly asked to what extent it is able to protect the country and its residents from a possible threat,” said Dr. Groenewald.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

